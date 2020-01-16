Gov Zulum Reads Riot Act To Health Workers In Borno State: You Will Be Sacked If You Divert Drugs, Hospital Equipments Or Absenteeism

Listen to article

Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state has threatened to sack any doctor or medical and health worker found diverting drugs or hospital equipment or absenting him or herself at the duty post.

The governor dropped the warning when he paid an unscheduled visit to Umaru Shehu Ultra Modern General Hospital Bulumkutu in Maiduguri Wednesday.

He said "we are not going to tolerate anybidy found divetting drugs maint for hospitals or hispital equipment as well as absentusm."

" Commissioner of Health, Dr. Sslisu Kwaya Bura, what have you done with the medical personal found diverting drugs in this hospital? " You should suspend him and any medical personal found diverting drugs or hospital equipment, no matter how highely placed, should be sacked, Zulum said.

The governor further said that," we have to do something to sanitize our system. We have to do everything to uplift the living standard of our people. "

"Nobody will do it for us. I am not satisfied with the management of hospital. I will not buy small Small things for the running of the hospital.

"We have $33 million unaccessible fund lying in NSHiP coffer. Umaru Shehu is getting N19 million NSHIP intervention monthly. You should be able to buy this small small things.", Zulum said

He however directed the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Salusu Kwayabura and the Medicsl Director of the Hospital to furnish his office with all the requirements of the hospital with a view to addressing them.

On the issue of allowances of the NYSC Medical doctors serving in the state, Governor, Zulum said " when I came into the office on May 29 2019, I approved the immeduate settlement of your five months outstanding allowances."

"I don't know why you are not yet paid. I think there is a mix up somewhere.. I want you the President of NYSC Medical Corpers to compile your list and forward it to my office", Zulum said.

Responding , the Borno State Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Dr. Salisu Kwaya Bura told the governor that the accused Medical doctor involved in the drugs diversion at th hospital has since been reported and he is already on suspension and very soon, the appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against him.

He also assured the governor that all the requirements of the hospital will be forwarded to his office as directed.

It will be recalled that the hospital alone has a staff strength of 120 medical and health workers in schedules working alongside 50 medical doctors excluding NYSC Medical doctors who are all in the monthly pay roll of the state government but impact and services to no avail and very far commesurating with the millions of naira being paid every month to the medical doctors and nurses as well as midwives at the hospital.

This also informed the governor's unscheduled visits last year over night to take roll call of the medical and health staff as well as names of doctors on call duty sleeping or staying away outside the hospital premises despite the availability of their residential accommodation at the hospital.