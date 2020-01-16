President Buhari Is Begging Foan Another Civil War -Femi Fani-Kayode

Listen to article

Femi Fani-Kayode, a critic of the APC administration and former Aviation Minister, has insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari is begging for another civil war in Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode spoke while reacting to remark by a chieftain of Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo that Buhari was silently leading Nigeria into another war.

Adebanjo had explained that the president was leading Nigeria into war through his dictatorial tendencies and refusal to restructure Nigeria.

The Afenifere chieftain had maintained that Buhari was determined to rule Nigeria with force and such action does not promote peace and unity across the country.

Reacting to Adebanjo’s remark, Fani-Kayode warned that if caution is thrown away, a “tiny spark” may lead to the most savage civil war ever witnessed.

In a tweet, the former Minister wrote: “Buhari is silently leading Nigeria into war – Baba Ayo Adebanjo.

“War is evil but Buhari is begging for it. If care is not taken, a tiny and seemingly inconsequential spark may ignite the greatest conflagration and most barbaric and savage civil war that Africa has ever seen.”