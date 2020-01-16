Yobe Council Of Chiefs Condemn Attack On Mai Pataskum

Listen to article

The Chairman Council of Chiefs Yobe State and Emir of Fika, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Ibn Abali Muhammad Idrissa has strongly condemned a deadly terror attack on the convoy of Emir of Pataskum by armed men on the outskirts of Kaduna along Kaduna-Zaria express way recently.

Emir of Fika spoke through his Media Aide, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar in Potiskum town on Thursday.

According to him "We are deeply saddened by the news on the gun attack, which was carried out against the convoy of His Royal Highness Alhaji Umaru Bubaram Ibn Wuriwa Bauya".

"We once again condemn this heinous gunmen attack and wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the injured and convey our condolences to the Pataskum Emirate Council and entire people," it added.