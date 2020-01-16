NEEM Organizes Drama Shows on Eduvation, Entrepreneurship in Maiduguri

Listen to article

NEEM Foundation, a non governmental organization based in Maiduguri organized an awareness, advocacy, , counselling, campaign and empowerment of women and youths in Shokari area of Ruwan Zafi Customs Area of Maiduguri metropolis Wednesday. Drama was used as a channel of delivery of the above activities.

The Head of communications, NEEM Foundation, Mr. Ahmed Jumare said the programme was organized purposely to create awareness among women and youths on importance of education, and peace building,.

Others include psycho social support and gender based violence among others through campaigns, drama, counselling, consultation, mobilization and advocacy programmes by appointed counsellors and mobilizers.

According to him, the workers usually go round to places, communities and villages as well as towns to speak to women and youths on the importance of education and need for parents and guardians to send their children to school.

Healai noted that th activities of the Organization also focuses on educating, enlightening and counselling the women and youths on social and economic risks behind illiteracy , refusal to allow children go to school and engage in skills of their choice to earn a better living even when one is educated .

That is to make one independent and not relying on someone else to survive or eat especially in situations where family and aged parents that are dependent on the person.

We encourage and support them to be self reliant and entrepreneurs by engaging in entrepreneurship ventures which may make them to become employers of labour and masters of their ventures without necessarily, wasting time waiting for government's job that may not even come", Jumare said.

He added that both the youths and women were further counselled on the need to be self dependent and engage in any skills through skills acquisition programme and vocational training instead of waiting endlessly or depending on the white color job or government

The Communications Head added that there are also issues of early marriage from parents not sending their children to school, especially, the girl child education issue where females are denied education and married out at underage period of their life .

He said that they do carry out advocacy awareness campaigns and counselling including drama on such issue similar to the consultation programme under the psycho social support being offered to women and youths as well as children .

The benefits and strong needs to send children to school, be self reliant or employed or engage in skillful job, receiving psycho social support were the major goals of the Organization within the target group or audience in the society.

Highlights of the event were dramas in Hausa and Kanuri languages on girl child education, women and youths skills acquisition scheme, self reliance, unemployment and entrepreneurship.