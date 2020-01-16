Imo Prophecy: “Father Mbaka Already Got Hints From Aso Rock”, A Cleric Alleges

Listen to article

A Nigerian cleric, Pastor Adewale Giwa has stated that Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka prophecy on Hope Ozodinma being declared as Imo governor was a hint he allegedly got from Aso Rock.

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ, said that he was not surprised to see the fulfilment of the prediction by Mbaka.

The Supreme Court declared Uzodinma winner of the 2019 governorship election in Imo State yesterday, sacking Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Giwa described Mbaka as a partisan prophet, adding that he must have got the hint of the judgement before speaking.

He said this in a statement he signed and forwarded to DAILY POST on Wednesday.

He said, “When a partisan prophet speaks, we surely know who gives him the hint. This is a concluded deal among them.

“Is it not the same prophet who enters Aso Rock, wining and dining with the president? We know where they all belong. Check my record, I stand by the truth at all times and the truth will eventually prevail in Nigeria.

“Is there any difference between the previous ruling party and the present political party now? Hypocrisy is everywhere!

“May God deliver His people from the wicked and He shall let the righteous rule the nation, Nigeria.”