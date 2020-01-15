Senator Hope Uzodinma Sworn-In As The Seventh Governor Of Imo state.

Listen to article

Senator Hope Uzodinma has been sworn in as the Governor of Imo State few hours after receiving the Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He was sworn in by the Chief Judge of the state, Paschal Nnadi, Wednesday, barely twenty-four hours after a seven-man panel of the Supreme Court declared him the winner of the election held in March 2019.

He, however, signed the required documents empowering him as the seventh governor of the state.

Prof. Placid Njoku also took the oath of office and allegiance as the deputy governor of Imo state at 7:18 pm.

Dignitaries at the event include the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiohmole, former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, among others.