Boko Haram Loot Shops, Set Them Ablaze Afterwards In Auno, Near Maiduguri

Listen to article

Few minutes after Govenror Babagama Umara Zulum of Borno state laid foundation stone of new 500 housing units located along Maiduguri-Kano -Jos Road in between Njimtilo controversial military check point and Auno troubled village on Wednesday.

Gunmen suspected to be boko Haram Insurgents stormed Auno in the.evening and carted away foodstuffs and other valuable items and later set the shops ablaze.

The incident occured on 15th January 2020 at about 17:53 pm. Information received indicated that the suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP infiltrated Auno community located along Maiduguri – Damaturu road to loot.

The suspected insurgents reportedly looted shops before setting them blaze.

After, about 8 Boko Haram insurgents were sighted gathering in the area again may be with the aim of carrying out another attack on a particular target or soft target, or loot more shops for food and other logistics with the

likelihood to attack the security forces.

Although, so far, as at the time of filing this report, no casualty was reported and the area was calm. Motorists have resumed passing through the village.

However, there was no press release or information from either the military or police on the attack just as three days ago the same Insurgents launched attacks in Gajiram town of Nganzai LGA of Borno state but was repelled by the military twice with scores of houses burnt down by the insurgents.

This followed the Monguno IDPs Camp attack that was also repelled by the military also launched by the Boko Haram Insurgents where 23 IDPs have been responding to treatment at the State Specialist hospital Maiduguri while 10 are with the ICRC clinic receiving treatment apart from the dozens wounded but treated and díscharged last weekend