Hoodlums Storm ISOPADEC Complex Owerri; Cart Away Valuables and Money 

Armed youths, totalling about 50, suspected to come from oil producing areas of Imo State, have stormed the official complex of the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC, located at Area H, New Owerri, Imo State, carting away T.v sets, laptops, fridges, bags of rice meant for distribution, and money worth hundreds of millions of naira.

A reliable source close to the intervention agency disclosed to The Nigerian Voice that, the hoodlums, most of them members of Rochas-Uche Nwosu APC, stormed ISOPADEC immediately the announcement of Hope Uzodimma as Imo State governor, was made.

The source revealed that the hoodlums, after their successful operation, were repelled from coming for the second time by security agencies who were invited by ISOPADEC security men.

It was further garthered that few hours after the incident, Modestus Uke the Cashier of ISOPADEC, whose office was not burgled, came to take to safety a humongous amount of money in his office.

He however had a scuffle with ISOPADEC security men when he refused to yield to their demand for a handover note of the amount he was about to leave with.

Despite sack threats from Engr. Anthony Owuoma Okwuosha the afro hair outgoing Managing Director of ISOPADEC, the security men did not yield but reported the matter to the New Owerri Divisional Police Station who took over the case.