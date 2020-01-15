NUJ President Commends Borno State Correspondents’ Chapel Members...

Listen to article

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Chris Isiguzo has commended members of the Borno state Correspondents Chapel of NUJ for their professionalism and responsible reportage of the Boko Haram insurgency despite the threat associated with it.

The President made the commendation while interacting with the members of the correspondents' chalpel at the Correspondents' Office, Maiduguri on Monday saying, “we are proud of you and your professional and responsible reportage of the insurgency in the state for the past 10 years.

"Most of you have choosen to stay and inform the general public of the situations in the northeast, despite the threat posed by the insurgency.

” I also commend you for your unity and being brother's keeper at all times. I could remember, when Daily Trust office in Maiduguri was invaded by the military . I saw how you got in touch with me within minutes and how you stood for each other .

" And also when one of you was kidnapoed . How you united to secure his release . I really aporeciate I urge you to keep it up and I call on other chapels across the country to emulate you”, Chris said.

”On 5th of May, 2020 , we are going to observe World Press week, where we are going to honour journalists who have exceled in their profession despite the challenges they encountered.

"I assure you that, we are going to consider you. We know what you have been going through due to the insurgency . we are going to honour you", Isiguzo said.

Earlier, the Borno State Chairman of the Correspondents' Chapel, Alhaji. Haruna Dauda Biu thanked the president for the visit and for deeming it fit to interact with members of the correspondents' chapel.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the Chapel, Mr. Timothy Ola said the members of correspondents' chapel in Borno state have never deserted their jobs or left the state despite the threats of the Boko Haram insurgency in the past 10 years.

He added that the Maiduguri based working journalists actually go through the thick and thin of the Insurgency with series of challenges and threats even at gun points and scenes of bomb attacks including phone calls.