Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Supreme Court Judgement Against Emeka Ihedioha

Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Senator Hope uzodinma’s victory at the Supreme Court.

It, therefore, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to withdraw the certificate of return from former Governor Emeka Ihedioha and issue Uzodinma with certificate of return as governor of the state.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun said the votes due to Uzodinma and APC from 318 polling units were wrongly excluded and should be added.

Reacting on Twitter, Fani-Kayode who described the judgement as ‘nonsense, wondered how APC who came fourth in the governorship election emerges winner.

He wrote, “Would someone please explain to me how a candidate that came 4th in the election suddenly became the winner?

“ The Supreme Court has a lot of explaining to do! The people of Imo did not deserve this nonsense!”