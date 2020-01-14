TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

BREAKING: FG Declares Operation Amotekun Illegal.

By The Nigerian Voice
The Federal Government has declared ‘Operation Amotekun’ as an illegal outfit.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Special Assistant, Media and Public Relations (Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice), Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu.

“The setting up of the paramilitary organization called “Amotekun” is illegal and runs contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian law,” the statement read.


