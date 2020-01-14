Widow, Concubine found dead after sleeping together in Ebonyi

Listen to article

The people of Umuezeoka Umueze Ezza Effium, Ohaukwu local government area in Ebonyi state were thrown into mourning as they woke up to discover a widow, Mrs Nkechi Ezaka Ucha and his lover Mr Ifeanyi Nwokwu who slept together have been gruesomely murdered by unknown persons.

It was gathered that the victims after being killed were locked up in a room for them to decompose.

It took the intervention of neighborhood who discovered that the two were missing and decided to look for them, only to discover that their decomposed bodies were oozing out from the room they were locked.

A source who hails from the community and who spoke to our reporter said "A married man and his concubine (widow) were murdered, their dead bodies were found inside the man's room last night.

"This is a worrisome development as this is not the first time we are witnessing this kind of ugly incident, sometimes last year, a similar incident happened where armed robbers killed a young man in this same Umuezeoka Umueze community and till now, the perpetrators of this heinous crime have not been brought to book.

"The spate of killing and armed robbery activities in Umuezeoka Umueze in Effium Autonomous community has reached an alarming proportion.

"So many of our illustrious sons and daughters can no longer visit home because of the fear of the unknown, our aged fathers and mothers have been living at the mercy of this terror men.

"I am pleading with the IG of police and Ebonyi state government to please come to our aid as our people can no longer sleep at home and those of us who are in the cities can not come home because of cases of similar nature.

"We are pleading for a police post which can help in securing the lives and properties of my people.

"We are also pleading with the police to use their high powered intelligence gathering to unraveled the killers of this people.

Responding, the Development coordinator of the community Mr. Agbo Sunday vowed to assist the police to bring the perpetrators to book.

"The incident that led to the death of Ifeanyi Nwokwu and Nkechi Uncha is quite unfortunate. I sympathize with the families over their untimely death from such mysterious circumstance.

"I also want to urge the people not to take laws into their hands as security agents have waded into the matter, even as investigation is on to unravel the circumstances that led to their death" he said.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner who spoke to journalists through the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP, Loveth Odah confirmed the incidents.

According to her "Yes, there is a report that two persons, a married man and a widow were found inside a room but we don't have the details of the incidents.

"According to the report, their bodies were almost decomposing. But the perpetrators are not yet known and I assure you, police are investigating the matter and very soon we will unravel those behind it" she stated.