Ojaja Principal Cup Gets Federal Government Recognition

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has eulogised His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife for his gigantic moves to alleviate poverty and empower the youth across the nation especially in the area of sports. The Vice President made this known when the working committee of Ojaja Football Competition visited the presidency as part of the preparation for the second edition of the competition slated to hold between February and March 2020. Osinbajo congratulated the crew for the successful organisation of the first edition and pledge the support of the presidency for the subsequent editions. He said he is usually filled with joy when he sees the strides made by Ooni and he's always ready to be associated with such positive moves.

In his own statement, the director of the competition, Akinola Martins said the Ooni is committed to the development and empowerment of youths all over Nigeria because they're the future of this nation and sport has been identified as a tool that has always unite us as a nation so Kabiyesi is not only empowering the youth but uniting them and taking their minds off other negative vices that may tame, dent or destroy their future.

On the competition, Akinola said 24 High Schools will be playing for a chance to participate in the Swedish Gothia Cup; the largest international youth soccer tournament in the world which is scheduled for July 12-18, 2020 in Gothenburg, Sweden. He also stressed that Ooni has prepared a school bus as the star prize for the winner including cash and other consolation prizes for the runner-ups.

Scouts from various European countries will also be present at the tournament to see exceptional talents suitable for their clubs which is part of the reason this competition is being organized.

The games will kick off on 3rd February and ends on 5 March, 2020 where Arole Odu'a, Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife; Nigeria Sports Minister Hon. Sunday Dare and other invited guests to include National Assembly Members will present the trophy and awards to eventual winners.