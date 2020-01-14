NUJ National President Urges FG, State Govts To Release AllJournalists in Their Custody

Listen to article

National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Chris Isiguzo has appealed to the federal and state governments as well as other institutions to stop clampdown on journalists while discharging their duties.

He also urged them to ensure speedy release of all the journalists in their custody.

Comrade Chris made the appeal yesterday when he led a delegation of National, Zonal and State officials of the NUJ on a courtesy call on the Borno State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur at the Government House Maiduguri, said , ” I want to appreciate the good working relationship between the Borno state government and working journalists in the state. I want to call on the federal and other state governments to emulate Borno”

” Democracy cannot thrive without press freedom. NUJ will not tolerate clamp down on its members by security agencies like the detention of our colleagues in Cross river, Imo and other places. I want to appeal to the Federal and state governments to release all journalists in their detention “, Isiguzo said.

He commended Borno State Government for its developmental strides despite the insurgency, saying, ” we appreciate the Borno State government for massive investment on education through Mega schools, state University, as well as road network and housing reconstruction."

" There is no better investment than investing on education and the future of the state. Borno is one of the best states in Nigeria in terms of investing on education”,Chris said.

He said ,‘ I am in Borno to visit my members . I have been moving from council to council and chapel to chapel. I commend the working journalists in the state for good reportage and professionalism.".

Responding, the Borno State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur said ,” the Borno state government has been enjoying good working relationship with the working journalists in the state”.

“Despite the insurgency, journalists in Borno State are doing their Job professionally and with responsibility. We are proud of them. If I am to score them, I will give them a higher grade and that is why the state government has been relating and supoortting the media in the state”, Kadafur said..

He also called on the media to sensitize the general public on the counter insergrncy fight and rebuilding process of the government and the need for the youths to key into the state government youths empowerment and job creation policies.

The NUJ President also visited the University of Maiduguri, Correspondents' Chapel Office, FRCN, Peace FM station, BRTV Chapel and NTA Chapel among other places within the state capital and interacted with the members.