January 14: Don't Downplay the Word Of God

Listen to article

“And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.” John 1:14 (KJV). The Word of God is so powerful that it is capable of doing the impossible (Hebrews 4:12). God is a Spirit and those who worship Him must do so in spirit and in truth (see John 4:24 KJV). Therefore, when you use the Word for any spiritual purpose, you should be in the spirit, knowing that you are in the presence of the Spirit king. God has ordained that His Word be used for worship, for praise, for adoration, for the declaration of faith, and for praying. God’s Word is so powerful that when you think with Him you get results and are able to do things well and act well. When you speak it out, it does whatever He has said He will do (See Romans 10:8; Deut. 30:14). Anyone who downplays God’s Word is only being deceived by the enemy because he/she is opening the way for condemnation and possible destruction. Downplaying the Word can be in the form of denial, rejection, adding to or taking things out of or reorganizing the Word to make meaning in the human sense. Doing any of these is abomination. (see Rev. 22: 18-19 KJV).

No wonder the Word of God is God; “…for thou hast magnified thy word above all thy name” (Psalm 138:2 KJV). The Word of God takes the pronoun “He” because of the opening scripture. (John 1:14). Jesus Christ is the Word made flesh. Therefore, when He comes into your life, He imparts grace and truth to your spirit. The grace and truth that Jesus Christ imparts to us is capable of transforming us into what God has ordained us to be. Of course, our cooperation is needed, and that is why we don’t have to downplay the Word of God in our lives. Meditating on Him day and night helps us to tap into that inheritance He has deposited in us and to bring it out for the world to testify of the greatness of God in our lives. Joshua 1:8 (KJV). “ This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success.”

(Read Ephesians 1:17–18). Dear beloved of the Lord, the more you use God’s Word in the right way, the more He gives you the right to be His child and the more the rights and privileges you have in the kingdom of God. Keep feeding your spirit and soul with the Word of God; speak Him forth, and your desires will be accomplished and your Hallelujah! Will be full-hearted, and remember; You are an overcomer through Christ Jesus! Note: God's Word can never and will never fail.

Let’s pray: Father, Your Word is a lamp unto me feet and a light unto my path. Help me, Lord to hallow Your Name through Your Word in all of my life. Help me and all believers to hold Your Word sacred, holy and powerful as You are, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Genesis 33-35; Matthew 9:18-38

There's Power Mighty in God's Word.