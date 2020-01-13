Governor Buni handing over the vehicles' documents to the chapel chairman

Listen to article

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has approved the appointment of minimum wage implementation committee to work out modalities for the new salary increment in the state.

The Acting Head of Service, Muhammad B. Nura is to head the committee while Permanent Secretary Establishment in the office of the Head of Service is to serve as the Secretary.

Other members include Chairman and Secretary of Nigeria Labour Congress, Chairmen of Trade Union Congress and Joint Public Service Negotiating Council.

The Permanent Secretaries Administration and General Services, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Budget and Planning and ministry for Local Government Chieftaincy Affairs are to also serve as members.