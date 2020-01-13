Delta SUBEB Boss Threatens Sanction On Erring Teachers

Listen to article

The Executive Chairman, Delta State Universal Education Board (SUBEB), Hon. Sunny Ogwu, has issued a stern warning that the Board would not hesitate to sanction any public primary school teacher caught in the web of absenteeism and dereliction of duties.

Hon. Sunny Ogwu handed down the warning when he paid an unscheduled visit to some public primary schools in Oshimili north and Aniocha south local government areas to monitor the level of compliance by both teachers and pupils to the new term school resumption date in the State.

The SUBEB boss frowned at the attitude of some teachers in Ukpali Primary School, Obior who were absent from their duty post as at 10:00am when the Chairman and his team visited the school.

Ogwu who was visibly upset by the ugly development stated that the Board would take appropriate disciplinary measures against the erring teachers, the SUBEB Chairman stressed that the Board would not entertain any act capable of truncating the educational legacies of the state governor, Dr. Ifeayi Okowa's administration.

At Abuedo Primary School located at Ubulu-Uku, the SUBEB Chairman lamented the rate of vandalism of classrooms and called on the community and the Parents/Teachers Association to rise up to the occasion by assisting Government to protect the School against vandalism.

The Chairman and his team were also at Omu Boys Primary School, Ibusa and Ebiteh Primary School, Isah Ogwash-Uku, where he directed the enlistment of three classroom blocks and Head Teacher's Office for renovation.

The Chairman who disclosed that the exercise will continue, reminded all teachers to be at attendance during the mandatory morning Assembly and charged Head Teachers to issue query to any teacher who fails to attend Assembly with the pupils.