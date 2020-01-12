Security: Borno Governor appoints Chairman, Executive Secretary, members for State security trust fund

Listen to article

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the appointment of the chairman and executive secretary of a newly established Borno state security trust fund.

A statement issued on Sunday by the special adviser on public relations and strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, said the Governor has appointed Hon. Mustapha Betara Aliyu as Chairman and Alh. Ali Shettima Marte as Executive Secretary of the trust fund.

The Statement said that the trust fund was created by a bill passed by the state assembly and signed into law by Governor Zulum in 2019.

It will henceforth serve as a permanent multi-stakeholder platform that will fund the acquisition and deployment of all security equipment for intervention to the military, police, SSS, paramilitary and volunteers in the civilian JTF and hunters in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram.

The trust fund will also serve general security of the 27 local government areas of the state as well as fund training and re-training of eligible persons involved in security operations across the state.

Also appointed, the statement said, are 12 members from which three persons: Alh. Ali Gaji Ibrahim is to represent Borno North at the trust fund; Alh. Bulama Bukar Mafa to represent Borno Central and Hon. Danlami Kubo to represent Borno South.

Other nine members of the trust fund will represent the Nigerian military, the Nigeria Police Force, the state security services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, volunteers of the Civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes; the traditional institution, the religious institution, and establishments of the state government.

A date will be communicated for the inauguration of the 14 members for the management of the security trust fund.