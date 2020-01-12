HURIWA ASKS CJN to charge  Fr. Ejike Mbaka for contempt of Court over Imo suit:

Listen to article

The Prominent Civil Rights Advocacy group- HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) has expressed shock that the Chief Justice of Nigeria Muhammad Tanko and the entire hierarchy of the Supreme court of Nigeria aren't bothered by the apparent contemptuous act displayed by the Enugu State based Catholic Priest Ejike Mbaka which undermines the credibility of the nation's apex court in the subsisting political litigation between the All Progressives Congress 2019 Governorship candidate in Imo State Senator Hope Uzodinma and the declared winner of that election and incumbent governor Mr. Emeka Ihedioha.

HURIWA has also accused the controversial Catholic Priest of behaving like a political agent provocateur working for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and some forces bent on creating confusion and chaos in Imo State for their selfish political gains just as the Rights group has challenged the Supreme Court of Nigeria to speak up now and clear the foggy political climate that resulted from the anarchic prediction made reportedly by Reerend Father Ejike Mabaka of Adoration ministries in Enugu State in which he pointedly asked the Imo State governor Mr.. Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic party to get ready to lose his seat this year which in the thinking of millions of people referred directly to a matter that is subsisting before the highest court in The Land.

HURIWA in the media Statement by the National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director Miss Zainab Yusuf condemned the statement credited to Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka just as the Rights group said there is no doubt that since the religious preacher predicted the outcome of a pending litigation between All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic party in the Imo state governorship tussle that is before the highest court in The Land, there has been a heightened climate of uncertainty and the political fear of the unknown with a section of Imo State people believing that someone high up there within the Supreme Court of Nigeria may have allegedly leaked out the contents of the Supreme Court of Nigeria's judgment between the two contending political parties who are before their Lordships over their disagreement over the outcome of the 2019 Governorship poll in Imo state.

"This is not the first time that the nation's highest court has faced criticism from the public over alleged leakage or otherwise of a verdict that has not been read and in the first sensational allegations of leakage, the then hierarchy of the Supreme court of Nigeria investigated the claims just as many heads rolled in the nation's judiciary. This time around, may we join millions of worried Nigerians to task the Chief justice of Nigeria to openly tell Nigerians what is going on and why the conspiratorial silence from the Supreme Court of Nigeria since the Enugu State based Catholic Priest who is a well known associate and sympathizer of the All Progressives Congress at the national level made a CONTEMPTUOUS PREDICTION purportedly and pointedly claiming that he has the esoteric knowledge of the outcome of a pending political litigation between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Imo state with specific reference to the legal challenge mounted by the All Progressives Congress candidate in the Imo state 2019 Governorship election Senator Hope Uzodinma who is challenging the victory of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP. We in the organised human rights community have waited for weeks to know what the official reactions from the Supreme Court of Nigeria is and to know what will be the sanction to be unleashed on the politically motivated Catholic Priest in the person of Ejike Mbaka whose undue and unwarranted interference in the ongoing litigation before the Supreme court of Nigeria under the guise of issuing 'spiritual Prophesies' must not be swept under the carpet of impunity because of the fact that the religious personality we are speaking about is a man of means and someone who have all the highest political contacts in Abuja and is in a position to have some privileged information which millions of Nigerians may not have since they do not have the same kind of political networking capacities of a near infinite dimension in Abuja. The Supreme Court of Nigeria must be told to come clean and let Nigerians know what their position is and the reason for which this unambiguous contempt of court is being treated with lack of interest. Constitutional democracy is all about transparency, accountability and full disclosure. We appeal to the Chief justice of Nigeria to make a public statement concerning the prediction made in a matter that is before his court. We must preserve the integrity and independence of the judiciary by every legal means possible."

"HURIWA is demanding that the Supreme Court of Nigeria say all that it knows about the Catholic cleric, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka who made a categorical statement about a matter before the Supreme court of Nigeria and has restated his prophecy that Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha would lose his seat this 2020. As is a notorious knowledge , most people already know that Mbaka first revealed the prophecy during the Cross Over service at his Adoration Ministry Enugu. He added that the Holy Spirit showed him that APC’s Hope Uzodinma would replace Ihedioha this year.

The Imo State governorship election petition is still pending before the Supreme Court. Although we aware that governor Ihedioha urged Imo people to disregard the prophecy, which drew reactions from different quarters but this catholic priest for the umpteenth time again at the Sunday mass at the adoration ministry permanent site, Umuchigbo-Nike, Enugu, Mbaka said that the prophecy did not emanate from him but based on the directive of the spirit.

The controversial cleric said, “Those who are attacking the message are just casting Pearl before swine, the holy spirit has said it, and that is final.

“I don’t know how it will happen, but the only thing is that I see hope, joy, and a new government coming in Imo state."

HURIWA said it is sad and unfortunate that the Chief Justice of Nigeria Muhammad Tanko who has a full department dedicated to media and publicity under his office has not thought it imperative to clear the misconception, conspiratorial plots or otherwise generated by these repeated atrocious and brazen act of CONTEMPT OF COURT so people don't go with the suspicions that the Catholic Priest may have received some intelligence concerning an outcome of a pending suit before the Supreme court of Nigeria.

HURIWA also disclosed that it is monitoring the reaction of the Catholic church hierarchy on the disgraceful political prediction by Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka with a view to determining if the matter merits a direct complaint to Pope Francis in the Vatican city.