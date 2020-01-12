January 12: Are You Doing Trial and Error? 

Listen to article

“And Sarai said unto Abram, behold now, the Lord hath restrained me from bearing: I pray thee, go in unto my maid; it may be that I may obtain children by her. And Abram hearkened to the voice of Sarai.” Genesis 16:2 (KJV).

In the Kingdom of God, truth reigns. The Word of God is truth, And the habit of engaging in trial and error is a sign of doubt that could have dire consequences. Consider the advice of Sarah to Abraham, and learn from their mistake. They lost hope and succumbed to trial and error by allowing Abraham to sleep with Hagar to bring forth offspring. Consequently, Hagar became pregnant and brought forth Ishmael, but God was not happy with their conduct and didn’t accept Ishmael as the promised seed.

The consequences of the wrong decision and conduct have led to the creation of warring factions in families. Religion has it that Ismael is the father of today’s people who call themselves Muslims who have declared war against Israel and all Christians and are living in opposition against Christianity. Dearly beloved, your life shouldn’t be governed by trial and error. Anybody who calls Jesus Christ his/her Lord and Savior must be indwelled by the Spirit of God, the Holy Ghost. John 14:15-17 (KJV) has advised, “If ye love me, keep my commandments. And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you forever; Even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him: but ye know him; for he dwelleth with you, and shall be in you.”

Since you are in Christ, you know the Holy Spirit, one of the most important things He will give you is to lead you into the scriptures that have the solutions to your challenges. The Word of God is the lamp to your feet and the light to your path. Without it you operate in darkness. Darkness is not your portion because the finished work of redemption paid for by the Lord Jesus was to liberate you from the dark world of mistakes, ignorance, fear and sin. For your comfort, confidence and strength, it is advisable to learn at least one scriptural passage a day or in a week; it will reinforce your faith in God and keep you waiting, longing and hoping in Christ, but you must believe in the scriptures, keep declaring and talking about them, and the Holy Spirit will bring them to pass in your life.

Note: 2 Timothy 3:16–17 states (KJV). All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works.

Let’s pray: Father, thank You for Jesus and the Holy Ghost. Lord, help me to be patient and to wait for You all the time. I don’t want to live my life in trial and error. Help me Lord, and all Your children, in Jesus name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Genesis 28-29; Matthew 8:18-34

Patience is Virtue Moved by Faith.