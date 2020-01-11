Road Crash Kills Pregnant Woman In Delta, As Man Escapes Death

Listen to article

A driver with Delta Line bus has crushed a pregnant woman along the Onitsha-Asaba expressway by Coker Junction, Oshimili south local government area of Delta State, killing her on the spot.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the pregnant woman who was already on the median awaiting opportunity to cross to Ibuza side of the road was crushed by the Delta Line bus with the registration number DT273B2B coming from the Onitsha side, failed brakes and ran into the deceased.

It was Learnt that the deceased was with another man on the same spot when the accident occurred but the man quickly ran out of the scene.

Eyewitnesses said the driver took to his heels when the accident happened for fear of been lynched by the angry mob.

One of the Eyewitnesses, a hawker said he was directly opposite the woman selling his items at the Coker side of the road when the tragic accident happened.

At press time, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), were on ground evacuating the bus from the road.

It was learnt that the occupants of the bus survived the accident except for the woman who lost her life.