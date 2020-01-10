Boko Haram: Zulum launches Rapid Response Squad , releases 70 patrol vehicles to army, other security agencies

Listen to article

Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state on Friday released 70 new surveillance vehicles to support the Nigerian Army, police and volunteers in the civilian JTF and hunters involved in fighting Boko Haram.

The vehicles were released at the launch of a rapid response squad which was held at the Shehu of Borno palace in Maiduguri.

Top officers of the military, police and volunteers were at the venue.

It will be recalled that the Governor had released 160 surveillance vehicles between June and September, 2019 also handed to security agencies and volunteers fighting the insurgents.

Among the vehicles are brand new Toyota Hilux utility vehicles. Governor Zulum directed that a number of the vehicles should be used by hunters and civilian JTF to patrol MAIDUGURI-Damboa road.

Vehicles painted in military colours were received by the theatre command of operation lafiya dole. Police and other security agencies were part of the allocation.

Zulum also assured citizens of the state of his administration's commitment to security of lives and property.

"I have said a number of times that this administration will not hesitate to take any measure or make any sacrifice in order to ensure that peace and security returns to our state.

"As the chief security officer of Borno state, it is my constitutional and moral responsibility to do whatever I possibly can in trying to secure the lives of citizens and doing that is the whole essence of government in the first place”, Zulum said.

The Governor further called on traditional and community leaders to re-dedicate themselves to mobilizing participation in vigilance and generating local intelligence.

He however warned that under no condition must any citizen harbour insurgents and those perpetrating criminal activities.

" We cannot succeed in winning a lasting peace if we do not give maximum support to our security operatives by giving them information about the identities of culprits and their hideouts.

" On no account should we protect or hide anybody with the evil intention of destroying our state. The consequence of conspiracy is grievous”, Zulum said.

The governor also praised the military, other security establishments and volunteers for their sacrifices in battling Boko Haram in Borno.

Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiyà Dole was represented by the Deputy Commander, Operation Lafiyà Dole, Major General M.G. Ali who thanked Zulum for being consistent in the support of the military through far reaching interventions.

Earlier, the State Commissioner of Justice and State Attorney General of the state, Bar. Kaka Shehu Lawan, whose ministry deals with public rights to security protection, said the launch was part of multiple approaches being deployed in trying to contain the Boko Haram.