Interim Management Committee Chairman Of Oguta LGA, Imo State Distributes Relief Materials To Flood Victims

The Chairman of Interm Management Committee of Oguta LGA in Imo State, Mr. Hilary Eberendu, yesterday Thursday, 9th day of January 2019 at the Oguta Civic Center, Oguta LGA, Imo State, handed over relief materials delivered to him by the Imo State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to the President Generals of the Communities affected by flood in 2019.

Mr. Eberendu while addressing the Community leaders of the affected communities, tasked them to show leadership by ensuring that the materials get to those affected by the flood menace which occurred during the rainy season last year.

Reacting to the commendations he got from the Representatives of NEMA & SEMA on providing necessary logistics for the transportation and security of the materials, Mr. Eberendu pledged that he would not only stop at just handing over the relief materials to the community leaders, but will supervise thoroughly the distribution of the materials to ensure it gets to the real victims.

The President General of Oguta Autonomous Community, Mr Duke C. Nwanegbo who spoke on behalf of other Presidents General of the affected communities present, expressed gratitude to Government to harken to the cries of their community and pledged to do all within their reach to properly share the items to victims of the flooding.

The affected communities are; Eziorsu, Oguta Urban, Egbuoma, Ossemotor, Enuigbo, Nne ugwu, K. Beach, Mgbele, Orsuobodo & Awa.