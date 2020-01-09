Listen to article

A non-governmental organization, Unubiko Foundation, has paid the 2020 West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees for eligible students of Atan-Abam community, Arochukwu LGA, Abia state.

A member of the community, Chukwudi Ojukwu shared the news on Facebook.

According to him, the owner of the foundation, Mr. James Chijioke Ume, a businessman and Chairman of Channelkoos Media Consult who hails from the community, came to the aid of the students who could not afford the WAEC fee, by settling their fees.

“It is no longer news that our great son have registered and paid all the monetary requirements for all eligible students who would be writing the May/June West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) exams.

Mr. James Chijioke Ume, Founder, Unubiko Foundation.

NGO, Unubiko Foundation Pays WAEC Fees For Abia Indigenes

A non-governmental organization, Unubiko Foundation, has paid the 2020 West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees for eligible students of Atan-Abam community, Arochukwu LGA, Abia state.

A member of the community, Chukwudi Ojukwu shared the news on Facebook.

According to him, the owner of the foundation, Mr. James Chijioke Ume, a businessman and Chairman of Channelkoos Media Consult who hails from the community, came to the aid of the students who could not afford the WAEC fee, by settling their fees.

“It is no longer news that our great son have registered and paid all the monetary requirements for all eligible students who would be writing the May/June West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) exams.

“Mr Chigioke James through the Unubiko foundation have added yet another plus to his numerous charitable works,” he said.

The philanthropic activities of Unubiko Foundation has also been noticed across the state and beyond.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abuja Chapter, Emmanuel Ogbeche, also posted comments on Facebook about the foundation.

“For long I have known him to be a silent giver, generously too, through the Unubiko Foundation,” he said.

It was gathered that the foundation has also been involved in the provision of other social amenities in the community.