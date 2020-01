Borno State Gov. Prof. Z ulum Appoints 27 Special Advisers

Listen to article

A statement issued Thursday issued by HASSAN MUSTAPHA AMINAMI, the PERMANENT SECRETARY, ADMINISTRATION on behalf of the SECRETARY TO THE BORNO STATE GOVERNMENT, Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa said , "His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State Professor Babagana Umara Zulum mni, FNSE has approved the appointment of 27 Special Advisers as follows:"

1.

SHEIKH MODU MUSTAPHA

2.

ALI AUDU DAMASAK

3.

MUSTAPHA BULU

4.

HUSSAINI GAMBO

5.

BUKAR BUSAMI ARDORAM

6.

TUKUR MSHELIA

7.

CHIEF KESTA OGUALILI

8.

MOHAMMED IBRAHIM KWAJAFFA

9.

HON. TIJJANI GONI MODU

10.

HON. INNA GALADIMA

11.

HAJIYA ZARAH BUKAR

12.

MUSTAPHA ALI SANDABE

13.

GADAU ALI NGURNO

14.

MOHAMMED MAULUD

15.

BOLE MODU KACHALLAH

16.

HON. ABDULRAHMAN ABDULKARIM

17.

BARR. BASHIR MAIDUGU

18.

BUKAR MODU KONDUGA

19.

UMORU SALE GAYA

20.

ALI ZANGERI

21.

TUKUR IBRAHIM

22.

TIJJANI LAWAN KUKAWA

23.

ALH. ABBA SADIQ GUBIO

24.

MALAM GANA BADU

25.

ALHAJI YUSUF ALAO

26.

ALHAJI ADAMU USMAN CHIBOK

27.

AHMED ASHEIKH ZARMA

The statement further added that the appointees will be sworn in at a date to be communicated to them soon while portfolios will also be announced at a later date.