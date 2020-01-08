Boko Haram's Failed Ambush On Operation LAFIYA DOLE Theater Commander's Convoy

Listen to article

In a clear display of misguided desperation to stage a reprisal attack following recent neutralization of several top commanders of Boko Haram insurgents by troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE. On 6th January 2020, some marauding elements of Boko Haram insurgents laid ambush on a convoy of the Theater Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi.

The Theatre Commander's convoy came under the Insurgents ineffective and uncoordinated fire from Anti-Aircraft Guns, Machines Guns, Rocket Propelled Grenades and some of their foot soldiers about 10 kilometers away from Maiduguri city and 2 Kilometers to Auno village of Konduga LGA of Borno State along Maidyguri-Damaturu road. This incident happened while he was returning from Jakana village where he visited troops' location following his earlier meeting with the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum at Auno village.

In a commendable demonstration of bold action in battle, the Theatre Commander led the gallant troops of his convoy to engage the Boko Haram Insurgents with superior fire power, subduing them assaulting the ambush site with his men.

Finally, the Boko Haram insurgents, frustrated, assaulted and thought the meaning of gallantry in battle fled the location in disarray.

Other senior military officers in the Theatre Commander's convoy at the time of the ambush were the Deputy Theatre Commander, Maj Gen MG Ali, Brig Gen EI Eze, Brig Gen SI Igbinomwanya and Lt AA Tejuoso.

A statement issued by Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, the Media Coordinator, Operation Lafiyà Dole, Theater Command Headquarters Maimalari cantonment Maiduguri stated that several Boko Haram insurgents were decimated.

According to the statement, 20 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 2 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, one camouflage trouser, one Nigeria Police Force fragmental jacket, 2 AK 47 Rifles and 3 AK 47 Rifle magazines were captured from the fleeing insurgents.

Thereafter, the Theatre Commander Major General Olusegun Adeniyi and his convoy continued their trip and have since returned safely to the Headquarters of the Theatre Command, Operation LAFIYA DOLE in Maiduguri.

Regrettably, 2 soldiers were wounded in action during the encounter. The Wounded soldiers are currently receiving treatment at a military medical facility and responding positively to treatment.

The Theatre Commander on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, COAS , Lieutenant General Turkur Yusufu Buratai has congratulated the troops for their resilience and courage while urging them not to relent in their efforts until all the remnants of the Boko Haram and ISWAP criminal insurgents are completely annihilated and defeated.