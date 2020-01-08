Three Britons among 176 killed as plane crashes after take off in Tehran

Footage showed the wreckage of the plane and smouldering engine parts strewn across a field as rescue workers with face masks recovered bodies of the victims.

Ukraine's foreign minister Vadym Prystaiko said 82 Iranians and 63 Canadians were on board.

Detailing the casualties on Twitter, he also said there were 11 Ukrainians, including nine crew, 10 from Sweden, four passengers from Afghanistan, three from Germany, and three from Britain. The airline said most passengers were in transit and due to connect to other flights on arrival.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had instructed criminal proceedings to be opened over the crash and that the country will test the airworthiness of its entire civilian fleet.

Speaking while on an official visit in Oman, he offered his condolences to the relatives of those killed and cut short the trip to return to the Ukrainian capital. The airline said it is doing everything possible to find out the cause of the crash and that it has suspended all flights to Tehran "indefinitely". It said the plane had passed its last technical check on 6 January and that there was nothing wrong with it.