White House Reacts To Missile Attack On US And Coalition Forces In Irak

The White House has responded to missile attack on United States and Coalition forces In Irak.

“We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq,” according to a statement from White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

“The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.”

Statement by the spokesman of Secretary of defense:

“At exactly 5.30 p.m(EST) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military and coalition personnel at Al Asad and Irbil.

“We are working on initial battle damage assessments”.