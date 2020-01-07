Court sentences 30-year-old woman for stealing goat

Listen to article

A 30-year-old woman from Ikirun in Osun State has been sentenced to 6 month imprisonment by a magistrate court in Osogbo for stealing a goat.

The police prosecutor, Mr Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that the accused person committed the offence on the 5th of January, 2020 at Agunbelawo area, Osogbo.

The prosecutor said the goat which was valued at N45,000 was property of one Fausat Adegboga.

The prosecutor stated that the offence committed by the accused person was in contrary to and punishable Under Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State, Nigeria, 2002.

The accused person pleaded guilty. The defense counsel, Abimbola Ige pleaded with the court to mitigate the punishment of the accused person.

In his ruling, Magistrate Opeyemi Badmus sentence the accused person to 6 month imprisonment with an option of N15,000 fine