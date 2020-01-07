"Umahi never said, he belongs to PDP, APC", Orji.

Listen to article

Ebonyi state government has described the media reports that Gov. David Umahi said he was the only governor that belongs to PDP and APC at the same time as falsehood targeted on the state government to smear her integrity and image.

Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barrister Uchenna Orji made this remarks while briefing newsmen said this disclaimer has become necessary in order to put the records straight for information and right members of the public.

Orji maintained that what the Governor said was that he cautioned those who were in the habit of defecting from one political party to another, to also know that he has friends and Goodwill across political divides.

He also said that those who hide under partisan politics to peddle lies against the State government should know that even the APC members know the giant strides and virtues of his administration.

Orji added the Governor’s style of governance was that of inclusive politics where partisan politics comes and goes but National interest and patriotism were the uncompromising principles of his administration.

He said, "The State Government has noted the notorious on line circulation and antics of a syndicate who are in the habit of spreading falsehood against the Government of Ebonyi State and who are also the architect of the local news trending online and credited to one oyirioha Nnamdi who sent a dummy to unsuspecting members of the public misrepresenting the statement of the Governor of Ebonyi State on those who hide under partisan politics to malign the leadership of Ebonyi State for selfish reasons.

In their desperate attempt to cause disaffection against the State Government ,they mischievously misrepresented the Governor as saying: 'I am the only Governor that belongs to PDP and APC.'

This blackmail is nothing but a cheap and childish fabrication that is irritably displeasing to the sensibilities of the ordinary man. It is a common sense that no one party member in Nigeria can belong to another political party at a time. The Governor never said that he belongs to APC. He is unshakably a PDP Chieftain and has been great party man, whose track records as historic State Party Chairman and currently PDP Governor and leader in Ebonyi State are known and admired by people of good will", Orji concluded.