Bricklayer Bags Jail Term For Stealing Church Property

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State today sentenced a 22-year-old bricklayer, Wakili Ganiyu to 8 months imprisonment for stealing property of Dream Center of the Life Oasis International Church.

The police prosecutor, Mr Olayiwola Razaq told the court that the accused person stole iron sheets belonging to the church on 5th of January, 2020 at about 9:30am at Osun-Jela community in Osogbo.

He said the item stolen by the accused person was valued at N80,000.

The prosecutor stated that the offence committed by the accused person was in contrary to and punishable under Section 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State Nigeria, 2002.

The accused person pleaded guilty to the offense levelled against him. The accused person did not have a legal representative.

The Magistrate, Mr. Opeyemi Badmus convicted and sentenced the accused person to 8months imprisonment.