AHRC Save the date: AHRC Gala, Thursday, June 4, 2020

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) is pleased to announce its Annual "Spirit of Humanity" Awards and Dinner Gala to be held on Thursday, June 4th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Greenfield Banquet Hall in Dearborn, Michigan.

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA), annual "Spirit of Humanity" Awards & Dinner Gala serves as an occasion to celebrate the culture of human rights, diversity, inclusion, race relations and the culture of human dignity and human respect beyond race, faith, gender, color and boundaries. It's a unique occasion to recognize and highlight the noble work on behalf of humanity through recognizing partners in humanity locally, nationally and internationally. During the Gala, AHRC will award honorees and partners in humanity (individual and/or organizations) with its "Spirit of Humanity" Award.

The AHRC "Spirit of Humanity" Gala serves as an opportunity to advance the AHRC's advocacy, educational, and awareness campaigns on behalf of human rights, in the US and abroad through its ongoing educational awareness efforts and broadcast. Funds raised go to a number of programs.

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) is determined to continue its tireless work defending, promoting, protecting and advancing human rights in America and across the globe. The American Human Rights Council (AHRC) takes this occasion to thank all of the friends, supporters, and sponsors for their ongoing support to AHRC and the cause of human rights.

Become a proud Sponsor today. AHRC welcomes early commitment and sponsorship for our 2020 Gala. Further information regarding the Gala and its anticipated program will be announced in the near future. This anticipated "Spirit of Humanity" Gala promises to be spectacular and memorable as usual.

Please contact the AHRC office at [email protected] and make your pledge today. We anticipate a full-house as our previous galas. We continue to be grateful to you and your support.