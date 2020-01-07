At least 40 mourners have been killed in a stampede that has caused the burial of Iran's top military commander to be postponed, the semi-official Iranian news agency ISNA reports.

Listen to article

More than a million people have taken to the streets for the funeral procession of Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike near Baghdad airport on Friday.

The stampede has also left 213 people injured in the general's hometown Kerman, where he was due to be buried in a "martyrs' cemetery" on Tuesday.

Iranian state TV gave the number of fatalities and injuries in its online report, citing the head of the country's emergency medical services.

It is not clear when Maj Gen Soleimani's burial will now take place.

Mourners have gathered in Kerman as a top Iranian security official said Tehran is considering 13 "revenge scenarios" after the drone strike on the general, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, said: "The Americans should know that until now 13 revenge scenarios have been discussed in the council and even if there is consensus on the weakest scenario carrying it out can be a historic nightmare for the Americans

Credit: Sky News