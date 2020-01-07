Court remands 'Pastor' in prison for conduct likely to  breach of peace

Listen to article

A Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State has remanded a 37-year-old man, Nwanosike Emmanuel, in Ilesha for conduct likely to breach of peace.

The Police prosecutor, Shoyemi Bose told the court that on 4th of January, 2020 at about 5:30pm at No 9B Makai street, Oluode area, Osogbo the accused person invaded the shop of one Olanike Olawale in a manner that could cause breach of peace.

Shoyemi said the defendant invaded Olanike's shop and pretended to be a pastor and thereby caused panic.

The prosecutor stated that the offense committed by the defendant is contrary to and punishable under section 509 and 249(D) of criminal code Cap 34. Volume II, Laws of Osun State Nigeria, 2002.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the offence levelled against him by the police.

The defense counsel, R.A Ugwu applied for the bail of the accused person in the most liberal term.

The prosecutor opposed the bail of the accused person. She said the accused person is from Lagos State, have no sureties to stand for him and if he is granted bail, he might run away.

In her ruling, Cheif Mrs Adijat Oloyade remanded the accused person in Ilesha prison and adjourned the case till 27th of February, 2020.