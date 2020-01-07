Woman Looses Home To Fire On Her 85th Birthday

Listen to article

This season, some persons said has done more harm than good, as fire razed down the home of an 85-year-old woman on New Year day which coincided on her birthday.

The woman identified as Madam Rebecca Tebite, lost all her belongings and source of livelihood to the inferno.

Trouble started when the victim who resides in Abraka, Ethiope east local government area, Delta state, invited two of her grandchildren to help tidy up the house on New Year Eve, before going to church for the crossover night.

Residents said she was still in the Church when the fire broke out at about 11:00pm and lasted till 1:00pm.

The fire completely razed the house including her life investments, leaving her with nothing to fall back to.