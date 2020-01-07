Electric sparks injures man attempting to vandalize, steal from transformer  

Listen to article

A man identified as Wasiu Ibrahim was severely injured by electric sparks while attempting to vandalise and steal from a transformer at Araromi area, off Ilesa-Akure expressway, Osun State.

The suspect who was seen lying helplessly on the floor beside the transformer could not move his body and there were burns all over his body.

The tools which the man wanted to use to remove some parts of the transformer were seen beside him.

The residents of the community that saw the man said he was there with intent to vandalize and steal parts of the transformer when the electric sparks injured him.

The matter was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters in Ijebu-Jesa and policemen moved to the scene immediately and evacuated the man to the police station.

The residents of the community told our correspondent that the man confessed that he wanted to steal parts of the transformer.

The Regional Communication Officer of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), in Osogbo, Kikelomo Owoeye confirmed the incident.

Owoeye said "We appreciate the Araromi Community members who apprehended the vandal who was injured by the sparks in an attempt to vandalize the transformer serving the Community."

"We want to implore our esteemed customers to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement around their transformers and electrical equipment within their communities in order not to put them in total blackout," Owoeye added.