Soldier Goes Berserk, Kills Colleague, One Civilian In Osun 

Listen to article

There was palpable tension in Osun State as residents panic when a soldier with name tag Blessed Olodi from the Engineer Construction Regiment (ECR) military base in Ede went berserk, killed one of his colleagues and one other person.

The soldier was said to have stabbed his colleague and a woman, identified as Mrs Iyabo. Source told The Nigerian Voice.

Meanwhile, remains of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital.

The residents of Ede community said the soldier suddenly unleashed violence on people on January 2 and that his wife and four others, including a lance corporal were also wounded in the attack.

The victims were said to be severely injured are receiving treatment at the intensive care unit in hospital. The incident caused panic and confusion in the community.

According to eyewitnesses, the soldier was eventually disarmed detained by a team of soldiers.

It was gathered that the soldier was on a medical leave from the 17 Field Engineer Regiment operating from the counter terrorism in the North-East.