January 7:  The Faithfulness of God Concerning Prayer

God is faithful to answer prayers. Our understanding of prayer has become so distorted that we have developed a definition for the word that reverses its true meaning. When we say something has no chance or little chance of happening, we say, ‘it hasn’t got a prayer’. But Jesus assures us that God hears and answers our prayers. He says, therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for, in prayer, belief that you have it and it will be yours (Mark 11:24).

The answer is so sure that we have been instructed to believe that it has already happened. God’s will and word do work when they are understood and put into practice. Whether or not you believe it right now, prayer does work, but you must first understand it. You must learn how to pray according to the truths and principles found in God’s word. Prayer is meant to be one of the most exciting aspects of the life of faith.

True prayer:

· Builds intimacy with God

· Honors His nature and character

· Instills respect for His intimacy

· Enables belief in His word

· Causes trust in His love

· Affirms His purposes and will

· And appropriates His promises.

Prayer is meant to be answered; otherwise God would not ask us to pray. He won’t waste your time and effort; He’s too practical for that. He’s interested in results, not just words – many words (Matthew 6:7) spoken in prayer. Jesus also had a very practical approach to prayer. He did not pray without expecting to be heard. He said, Father I thank you that you have heard me. I know that you always hear me (John 11: 41-42). We need to know how to approach God and to learn the kind of prayer God responds to. We need to pray as our Lord and Savior, Jesus, prayed. Note: Jesus led the way and showed us that we should humble ourselves and pray if we would like the Father to bless us, our land and everything we desire for prosperity and progress. How many times a day do you pray?

Let’s pray: Our father in heaven, I desire to learn your heart concerning prayer. Teach me of your faithfulness to answer prayer. I pray in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Genesis 16 -17; Matthew 5: 27-48

Build Your Intimacy with God through Prayer.