Ebonyi spends over N6 bn empowering women, youths

Over 6 billion naira has been expanded with over 24,00 beneficiaries from the empowerment scheme of Ebonyi state government through the Ministry of Human Capital Development and monitoring between 2015 till date.

Commissioner for information and State Orientation, Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji who doubles as the Commissioner Human Capital Development and Monitoring who disclosed this while addressing newsmen said that those empowered were both indigenes and non-indigenes of the State.

Orji also disclosed that the empowerment was for women, youths and various categories of individuals and that more persons would benefit in 2020.

The Commissioner who went to take over the administration of the Ministry of Human Capital Development and Monitoring explained that the initiative of the State government in the area of human capital development had led to reduction in crimes and criminality in the State.

"I want to thank God and the Governor for finding me worthy to handle the ministry of Human capital development and monitoring despite manning the Ministry of Information. It is a privilege for me to work harder. This ministry will do alot in the economic agenda of the present administration.

"The Governor has done alot. Our people have been empowered and that is why insecurity has been reduced drastically in the State. The ongoing projects in different parts of the state is impacting positively on the security architecture of the state. Different categories and level of people have gone into agriculture.

"The Governor intends to do more for the people of the state even though limited funds is the problem of government. We are going to involve and cooperate with corporate organisations and private sectors to accelerate the economic programmes of the government.

"Ebonyi is not a safe haven for ponzi scheme. We lost over 5m because of this development. Only those allowed by law will be allowed to operate in the State. "