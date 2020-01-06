Katsina State Government Commences Recruitment Of Teachers

Listen to article

Katsina State Government will on Monday (today) commence the screening of the NCE/ Diploma in Education holders that applied for teaching jobs under the state S-Power programme.

A statement by Mallam Abdullahi Yaardua, Director of Press to the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, said the screening would take place at the state’s 12 Zonal Quality Assurance Offices in Katsina, Rimi, Daura, Baure, Mani, Kankia, Dutsinma, Safana, Musawa, Malumfashi, Funtua, and Faskari.

The statement urged candidates, who had registered for the programme to report at their respective screening centres with their registration slips, among other documents.

The state committee for the recruitment of teachers under the S-Power scheme, chaired by Inuwa, had earlier called for applications to replace the 867 S- power teachers that got permanent appointments.