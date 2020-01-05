Zulum at Damboa: 20,000 persons Receive food, cash; patrol vehicles for CJTF, hunters

Listen to article

As part of his ongoing humanitarian and developmental activists in southern part of Borno State, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum was in Damboa on Friday for distribution of food and livelihood aid. He arrived from Biu where commissioned three projects.

In Damboa, 20,000 displaced and vulnerable persons received varieties of food, clothing and cash.

Governor Zulum distributed Food items and non food to 20, 000 household in the town, Which include maize flour, rice, beans and wrappers for women and cash donations while he also presented vehicles to Military, CJTF and hunters.

Recall that the Governor had also distributed food to 16,000 persons in Gwoza in the past few days.

The Governor also directed the opening of schools in local government for the children to start attending classes.