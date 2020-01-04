Seinye Lulu-Briggs moves to blackmail family into burial plans 

Listen to article

Seinye Lulu-Briggs the wife of Late High Chief O B Lulu-Briggs in a recent statement signed by her spokesman Mr Oraye St.Franklyn is reported to have stated that “ January 25,2020 burial date of her late husband is achievable”.

This has raised concerns as to what her plans may be considering that there’s an existing appeal which she filed in an appellate court in Ghana challenging the High Courts order served on her to release the mortal remains of the late High Chief to his family members as the customs and traditions of the Kalabari people demands upon departure of a member of a family will be heard on the 24th of January 2020 .

In her statement , Seinye claims that the second oldest son of the law High Chief , Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs has refused to accede to the preconditions of the high court ruling which upon investigation has been found to be untrue.

The preconditions which she claims are as follows ;

1: that she would have two of her representative to attend the burial plans meetings

2: that the family will promise and undertake before a judge that she will not be put through any form of crude “burial practices” .

These two supposed preconditions do not precede the order of the high court that she IMMEDIATELY release the mortal remains of the deceased to family led by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs.

Seinye, it has been found out , claimed to the court in Ghana that she is afraid she may he put through “crude burial practices” and on that ground she seeks the court to assure her that she will not be allowed to experience such.

The chiefs and the children of the late High Chief also assured the court that none of that exists in their customs.

But Seinye has other plans. To continue to hide and hold on to the mortal remains of the late High Chief and blackmail the family and the name of their patriarch High Chief O B Lulu-Briggs.

In a screenshot of messages obtained from family members, it shows that Seinye was not only allowed to have two representatives attend the burial plan meetings but also the invitation was extended to her as the wife of the late High Chief . An invitation which she acknowledged and replied with “Noted”

This meeting which was scheduled to hold at the Oruwari Briggs Onubio family compound , had in attendance all the parties except Seinye Lulu-Briggs who had flown to Ghana to file an appeal against the High Court ruling insisting that she will only release the mortal remains of the deceased on the day of the burial and not before.

This action put a clog in the wheel of progress to the plans to the laying to rest the mortal remains of Late High Chief O B Lulu-Briggs.

Immediately after her appeal had been filed and a date taken for hearing , Seinye launches series of media attacks , maligning and misinforming the public via her social media handles being managed by Mr Oraye St.Franklyn that the children of the late High Chief has refused to accept the preconditions which do not even precede the order of the High Court asking her to release the body forthwith to the family. Seinye took it a notch higher and went ahead to commission and sponsor radio and social media jungles claiming that a date has been set and she’s inviting the public to a burial on the 25th of January 2020 on Rhythm FM Port Harcourt and also on social media handles belonging to Mr Oraye St.Franklyn stating that “I will not release the body to Dumo Lulu-Briggs”

While the courts are yet to study the contents and grounds of her appeal , it is important that the public be made aware of the ruling of the High Court

The High Court ruled expressly that Seinye Lulu-Briggs IMMEDIATELY release the body to the family led by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs without further delay for onward conveyance to Nigeria.

Speaking to members of the family of the late High Chief , everybody has expressed surprise at the sudden turnabout of Seinye Lulu-Briggs on the matter which they had thought had finally been laid to rest.

Her actions has increased suspicions and questions being asked by all and sundry as to what she may have done to the body of the late High Chief.

While the family awaits the outcome of the ruling of the appellate court, plans have been put on hold to the burial of the late sage and businessman.