January 4: Choose to Do Good

“Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good.” Romans 12:21 (KJV). Choosing to always do good is a mark of maturity in faith in Christ Jesus. The world is getting more and more corrupt by the day; hence it is not uncommon to see evil being perpetrated every day. The love in the heart of many has grown cold and has made it difficult to trust people anylonger. This is the sign of the end times, which Jesus Christ spoke about, “ And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold” (Matthew 24:12).

The opening scripture is the truth of God to us. We can overcome evil with good even during these end times, when evil is common, “See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, Redeeming the time, because the days are evil. (Ephesians 5:15-16). As people called by the name of God, we must distinguish ourselves to do good at all times, just as our Lord Jesus Christ did in His days on Earth. “-- God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with power: who went about doing good, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil; for God was with him”

(Acts 10:38). God is always with those who do good; doing good is another fruit of the spirit and an evidence of uprightness.

Sometimes people we are good to will pay us back with evil, but let us commit it to the Lord in prayer, and He will take the pain and hurt away and give us grace to continue doing good. The price paid for doing evil is very embarrassing, and grievousbut the reward for doing good goes beyond eternity. Note: It’s just a reminder that our responsibility on this land of the living is for us to choose to do good. If you ask, and want the Lord to bless you, then you must pray for the grace to do good consistently.

Let’s pray: Today, I’m asking you to pray with me again on these prayer points. Please pray for your relatives, friends and neighbors that they will experience revival and that God will help them to be faithful. Pray for your neighbors to be at peace with you and pray for God to reveal your vision to you and give you grace to pursue it. May God grant our requests in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Genesis 7-9; Matthew 3

But one of the Fruits of the Spirit is Goodness.