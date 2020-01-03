Hillingdon crash: police confirm cyclist's death in crash which closed A40

Listen to article

A cyclist has died after being hit by a heavy goods vehicle in West London .

Emergency services were called to Western Avenue (A40), at its junction with West End Road, in South Ruislip at around 6.55am this morning (Friday, January 3).

Witnesses said "around 15 police and fire vehicles" were spotted responding to the crash.

Shortly after 9am, the Metropolitan Police Service confirmed a cyclist involved in the crash - to which police were called at 6.20am - had died.

A spokesman said: "Police were called to the A40 in Northolt to reports of a road traffic collision involving a cyclist and a heavy goods vehicle.

"Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended.

"Despite the efforts of emergency services workers, the cyclist - a man aged in his 40s - died at the scene."

Anyone with information, or who may have captured the collision on dashcam footage, is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 1171/03JAN.

Police said the driver of the heavy goods vehicle stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Transport for London said in a statement: "A40 (Eastbound) after the junction with West End Road Roundabout - Road is blocked from Hillingdon due to a collision.

"Use an alternative route. Traffic is queuing from Swakeley's Roundabout."

Story Credit: My London