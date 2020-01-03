Learn From The Mistakes Of Shittu, Buhari And Fijabi, Cgn Advisessunday Dare And Ismail Adewusi

Listen to article

The Computer Guild of Nigeria (CGN), whose national headquarters is in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital has warned the current Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare and the recently appointed Post Master General of NIPOST, Dr. Ismail Adewusi to learn from the mistakes of the trio Barr. Adebayo Shitu, Hon. Saheed Fijabi and Senator Abdull-Fatai Buhari who all from Oyo State were given juicy appointments in the telecommunications and ICT sectors of the country but ended up performing woefully during the first term tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was contained in a release issued and signed by the President of the Guild, Mr. Wole Adedoyin in Ibadan after an emergency meeting summoned to access the contributions and impacts of the communications ministry in the Southwestern region of the country in the last four years of the first term tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It will be recalled that the trio, Honourable Saheed Akinade-Fijabi, former Chairman Houseof Representatives' Committee on Telecommunications, Abdulfatai Buhari, a sitting Senator and former Chairman, Senate committee on ICT & Cyber Crime and Barr. Abdur-Raheem Adebayo Shittuformer Honourable Minister of Communications of the Federal Republic of Nigeria held mouth-watering positions in the communication and Telecommunications sectors of the country yet their impacts could not be traced and felt in their state.

The Computer Guild of Nigeria however admonished the current Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare and the newly appointed Postmaster General of NIPOST, Dr. Ismail Adewusi to learn from the mistakes of the trio who at the end of their national service had nothing to show in their state.