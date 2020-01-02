Eyingun Community lauds Osun Govt, CSDP over Rural Electrification project

Listen to article

The people of Eyingun community in Atakumosa East Local Government area of Osun State have expressed joy over the successful completion of rural electrification project in the community.

A community leader, Mr Tiamiyu Adebisi

who spoke with The Nigerian Voice on behalf of the people of Eyingun said the project was executed by the community with support from Osun Agency for Community and Social Development(Osun CSDP).

Adebisi lauded Osun state government and CSDP for the actualization of the project. Also, two female farmers in the community, Janet Olatoye and Kemi Adebisi expressed gratitude to government and CSDP over the project.

Adebisi said because of lack of electricity in the past, the village was not lively and that the rural-urban migration was on the increase until recently that the rural electrification project was completed and the community dwellers are now happy to stay in the village and continue their farming business.

He said "The cost of the project was 5,653,100.00. We raised N565,310.80 which is 10 percent of the cost. We ran to CSDP to seek funding support and CSDP gave us 5,087,790.80 which is 90 percent of the cost of the project."

He added "Now, we have electricity in our village and our people are no longer migrating to the cities while those that had left here before are now returning to the village to continue their farming business."

"As you can see, there are many people in this village now and they are happy to stay and work here. We are grateful to Osun State government and Osun-CSDP", Adebisi explained.