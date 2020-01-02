Gov Buni Approves Appointment of Prof. Mala Daura as New Vice Chancellor Yobe State University

Listen to article

A statement issued today by Shuaibu Abdullahi, the Press Secretary to the SSG, Yobe State, said the former Vice Chancellor of University of Maiduguri, Professor Mala Daura has been appointed Vice Chancellor of Yobe State University with effect from February 2020 at the expriration of of the tenure of the incumbent Vice Chancellor, Professor Yakuba Mukhtar.

The statement read in part: " His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Yobe State Hon. Mai Mala Buni has approved the appointment of Professor Malah Daura as Vice Chancellor of Yobe State University (YSU) with effect from 13th February, 2020."

" Professor Malah Daura was the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri.

"The new Vice Chancellor replaces Professor Yakuba Mukhtar whose tenure will come to an end with effect from 12th February, 2020."