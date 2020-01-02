Chief Femi-Fani Kayode Alerts The Nation On Grand Plot To Murder Him

Listen to article

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of Peoples' Democratic Party ( PDP), former minister of aviation and a die-hard critic of the present government has raised alarm over alleged plot to assassinate him.

He disclosed this on Wednesday on his Twitter page.

Chief Fani-Kayode, however, disclosed that those conspiring to kill him have been identified

The former minister threatened to deal with those responsible for the failed conspiracy to murder him, adding that he has ‘solid evidence’.

Fani-Kayode wrote: “The conspiracy to murder me has been exposed with solid evidence.

“Those that are involved have been identified. The attempt to cover their tracks have failed.

“The matter has gone to the highest level. ALL those involved will hear from us SOON. I shall not die.Your agent has failed.”