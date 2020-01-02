Femi Falana (SAN) Commends President Buhari's Stand On Third Term

Listen to article

Legal luminary, Femi Falana (SAN) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for disowning the group advocating for his third term.

Falana said Buhari’s decision not to seek reelection for a third term was in

the right direction.

The senior lawyer stated this in a statement on Wednesday in reaction to President Buhari’s New Year broadcast.

“It is good that President Buhari has disowned the group”, Falana stated.

“However, the political space should be liberalized without any harassment.”

The frontline human rights activist further emphasized the importance of obeying court orders.

He added, “All court orders should be complied with.

“The DSS, police and other security agencies should release hundreds that are being detained without trial.

” The impunity displayed through total disregard of the Constitution and other laws should stop.

“All public officers whose terms of office have expired should be retired.

“All new appointments should reflect federal character in line with the provisions of the Constitution”, he advised.

Expressing doubts on the execution of some of the projects listed in the budget, Falana added, “With 70 per cent of the budget for recurrent expenditure and 25 per cent for debt servicing the projects referred to by President Buhari will not be funded.”