Madumere wishes Imolites, Nigerians a prosperous 2020

The immediate past Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere has felicitated with the good people of Imo State and Nigerians at large, wishing them a more prosperous 2020.

Prince Madumere's remark was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Uche Onwuchekwa.

According to the statement, he advised the people of Imo State to be hopeful and rest assured that the New Year will bring about better positive change in the national life.

The statement reads: "I wish to felicitate with the good people of Imo State, especially those who by God's grace are alive to witness yet another brand new year, 2020.

"It presents another hope and opportunity to chart a new course in our differing endeavours.

"I wish to encourage us all to have less reliance on the government but seek creative means to contribute to the development of our State and the Nation at large.

"I want us to buy into the former American President's call to his compatriot to think of what to do for the country and not what the country will do for you.

" Today, with protective policies, our diligent farmers and people in agribusiness are smiling to the banks, thereby creating opportunities for the people. Government should bother more on infrastructure and incentives for businesses to thrive.

"I trust that there will be improvement this year with policies and programmes already on ground for which most of them are already at implementation stage."

He also called on the political class to know when to close ranks, especially when an issue is such that will affect the welfare of the people.

He said: "I also want to call on the political class to know when politicking takes the back seat. Whenever the welfare and security of the people are involved, we must be careful on the way we carry on. I say so because it does not show leadership when we put our selfish desires and interest above that of the general well being of the people."